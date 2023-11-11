Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 12,398 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,501,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,045,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,834,000 after acquiring an additional 154,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after acquiring an additional 349,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,836,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 65,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 749,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $40.87.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.