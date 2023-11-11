Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 8,799 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,752,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,658. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.173 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

