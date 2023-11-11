Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,112. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.