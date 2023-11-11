Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 57,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

