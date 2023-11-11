Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,340,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,743. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

