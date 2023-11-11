Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Eastern Bankshares worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,704,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 74,807 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 91,334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1,022.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,015,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 636,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,306. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $19.63.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently -142.85%.

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, VP Nancy Huntington Stager sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $222,872.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

