Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,374,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,953,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

