Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,458 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX traded up $19.18 on Friday, reaching $494.77. 743,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,298. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $336.15 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

