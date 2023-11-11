Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHD traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $69.44. 3,345,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,816. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

