Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 26,074 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,074 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after buying an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.62. 1,104,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.40.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.