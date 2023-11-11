Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.28. 221,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.86 and its 200-day moving average is $241.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

