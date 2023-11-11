Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.29. The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $291.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.