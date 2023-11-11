Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 38,871,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,246,992. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.15, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

