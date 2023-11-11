Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 865 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

PNC stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.43. 1,585,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

