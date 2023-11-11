Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Update

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 1,920.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:EGFEY opened at $0.76 on Friday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, and Investment Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.