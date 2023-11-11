Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.22

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.22 and traded as high as $25.97. Euroseas shares last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 39,339 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euroseas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Euroseas Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $167.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $2.37. Euroseas had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $49.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

