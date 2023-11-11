Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.0-$115.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.28 million.

A number of research firms have commented on EVBG. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.13.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,769. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $36.41.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $65,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,210.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $119,213. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Everbridge by 68.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

