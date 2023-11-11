EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverCommerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EVCM

EverCommerce Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.17. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other EverCommerce news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 14,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $135,087.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 176,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,891.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 14,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $135,087.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 176,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,891.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Evan Berlin sold 2,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $25,791.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,074.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,494 shares of company stock valued at $468,435. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 217.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.