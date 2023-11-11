Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BURL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.45.

BURL stock opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.09. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

