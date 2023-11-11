Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on M. Citigroup lowered their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.27.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Macy’s by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 76,443 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

