Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,048,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $62,562,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,537. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

