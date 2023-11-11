Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,132,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,856,000 after purchasing an additional 107,204 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 12.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $17,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

