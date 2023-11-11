Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 166.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,757 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Expedia Group worth $130,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $5.01 on Friday, hitting $118.68. 2,768,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.