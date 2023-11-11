Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CFO Sells $10,680.00 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $10,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,040.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Ryan Schaffer sold 4,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $13,120.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Ryan Schaffer sold 3,900 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $17,121.00.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXFY. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expensify by 287.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 58.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 252.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 801,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 135.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 584,734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

