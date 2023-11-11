Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Piper Sandler

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Expensify from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Expensify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Expensify has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Expensify’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $47,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,677.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $47,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,677.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 91,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $409,558.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,730,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,287,619. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 284,435 shares of company stock worth $938,760 and sold 458,300 shares worth $1,714,912. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 287.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expensify by 58.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Expensify by 252.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 801,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 135.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 584,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

