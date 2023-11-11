Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 408,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 405,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,632,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,987 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 171,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 114,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.75. 17,831,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,872,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $411.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

