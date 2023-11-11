Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10,625.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,025 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.2% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of XOM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.75. 17,831,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,872,352. The company has a market cap of $411.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average is $108.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

