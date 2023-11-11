F & M Bank Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.
F & M Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FMBM opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. F & M Bank has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $24.99.
About F & M Bank
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than F & M Bank
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.