Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$1,600.00 Price Target at Cormark

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $227.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $192.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $212.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FFH. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1,511.67.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FFH

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Fairfax Financial

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$1,242.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1,146.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,058.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$709.00 and a 52 week high of C$1,271.05.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 100 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$842.00, for a total value of C$84,200.00. In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 100 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$842.00, for a total value of C$84,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Martin sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,237.66, for a total value of C$1,237,660.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,300 shares of company stock worth $1,490,860. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.