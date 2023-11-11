Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Down 15.6%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $11.18. 98,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 145,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

