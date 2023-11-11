Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $2.86. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 64,465 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmer Bros. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $81.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 66.48% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,368.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

