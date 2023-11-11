Fat Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ:FATP) Shares Down 0.2%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 3,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 39,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATP. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Fat Projects Acquisition by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 793,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 580,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,853,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,872,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 320,350 shares during the period. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and/or big data sectors in Southeast Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.