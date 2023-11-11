Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDVV. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 522.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 139,626 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 133,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

