Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,111,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period.

FENY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $23.00. 523,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,142. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

