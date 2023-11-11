Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE FIS opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -5.08%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $122,963,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

