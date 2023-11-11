Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finnovate Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

Finnovate Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 4,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. Finnovate Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

Featured Articles

