First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00 to $1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million to $810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.72 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get First Advantage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FA

First Advantage Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE FA opened at $13.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. First Advantage has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $15.89.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $200.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.86 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Advantage

In related news, insider Bret T. Jardine sold 12,000 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joelle M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $143,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,986.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bret T. Jardine sold 12,000 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $182,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,510 shares of company stock worth $2,748,598 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Advantage by 715.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Advantage by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.