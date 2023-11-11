First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.14

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.14 and traded as high as $32.26. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 4,778 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $269.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $59.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.2275 dividend. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Insider Transactions at First Business Financial Services

In other news, insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $210,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 6,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

