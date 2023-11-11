First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.88

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.88 and traded as high as $15.92. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 30,530 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

