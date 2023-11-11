First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

