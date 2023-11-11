First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,818,180,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

LMBS opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

