First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) is Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,465 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up 3.4% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 13.83% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $28,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 641,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

FCTR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 453,270 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

