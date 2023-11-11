First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FTXH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 41,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

