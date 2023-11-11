First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the October 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $378,000.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $54.21. 8,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,944. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

