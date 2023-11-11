First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,800 shares, a growth of 179.4% from the October 15th total of 302,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,232 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,527,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,041,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

