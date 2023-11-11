First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Stock Price Down 2.2%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 220,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,757,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

First Wave BioPharma Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.59.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.85). Analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the first quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

