FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

