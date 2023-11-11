Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,726 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,851,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Alibaba Group worth $321,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,404,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,797,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,256,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $212.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.