Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 405,157 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,567,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,157 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 10.97% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $408,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,931,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $63.34. 122,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

