Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 68,334 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,064,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,334 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 6.61% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $260,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IXJ traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 87,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,931. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.18. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $88.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

